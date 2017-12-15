Nelly Attorney Pledges Legal Action Against Rape Accuser

After prosecutors in Washington state dropped a case against Nelly for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus in October, the rapper’s attorney Scott Rosenblum has issued a statement pledging legal action against the accuser. Rosenblum called the alleged victim “deceitful,” “reckless,” and “an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault.”

Nelly was arrested on Oct. 7 after a woman called 911 early that morning claiming to have been raped by the artist after a show in Seattle. Prosecutors were forced to drop a second-degree rape charge after the woman declined to testify due to public scrutiny and lack of faith in the justice system, according to a letter published by her attorney. “We do not live in a society where a 21-year-old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape,” the woman’s lawyer wrote.

You can read Rosenblum’s full statement below: