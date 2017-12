N.E.R.D have transformed the mess that was “1000” with a new music video. Directed by Todd Tourso and Scott Cudmore, the clip features scenes from racial protests and focuses on the intense dance moves of Mette Towley, who starred in the “Lemon” video. “1000” is the second single for N.E.R.D’s comeback album No_One Ever Really Dies, which drops December 15. Watch the video below.