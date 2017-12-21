Video: Mogwai – “Crossing the Road Material”

Mogwai have a new video for “Crossing the Road Material,” from September’s album Every Country’s Sun. The clip takes the form of a mini documentary profile of dirt-track driver Johnny Herchinger, who races (and crashes) a ’78 Chevy Camaro to a swell of instrumental post-rock. The video was shot at the Accord Speedway in Accord, New York by photographer and longtime Mogwai collaborator Antony Crook, and it’s a very sweet and human look at a hobby that’s definitely not for everyone. Watch below.