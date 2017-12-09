Columbia/Legacy Announce New Miles Davis & John Coltrane Live Box Set

Six years since Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings released their first Miles Davis Bootleg Series collection, the labels have announced the sixth release in the series. Titled The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6, the collection features both Davis alongside John Coltrane in five concerts from the Spring 1960 Jazz At The Philharmonic European Tour. Now collected in a 4 CD set, the new release includes audio from performances in Paris, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. The collection will also see digital and vinyl releases from Columbia/Legacy and Vinyl Me, Please. For more details, visit the label’s website here.