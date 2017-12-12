MGMT – “When You Die”

MGMT have released a studio recording and video for “When You Die,” the second single from their upcoming album Little Dark Age. The band has performed the song live but had not previously released a studio recording. The track follows “Little Dark Age,” the band’s first new song since the release of their 2013 self-titled album. MGMT has also released a music video for the new single.

The video, which premiered on The New Yorker, features actor Alex Karpokvsky, of Girls fame, as a dark magician who dies and is resurrected. Stream “When You Die,” and watch the accompanying music video, below.