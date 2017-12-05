Melanie Martinez Denies Rape Allegations: “She Never Said No to What We Chose to Do Together”

Singer and former The Voice star Melanie Martinez has responded in a tweet last night to allegations of sexual assault and rape levied against her. Martinez directed her statement at her former friend Timothy Heller, who posted an account of Martinez allegedly “penetrating her with a sex toy” after Heller refused Martinez’s propositions over the course of a two night “sleepover.” In her response to the allegations, Martinez wrote that she was “horrified and saddened” by Heller’s statements and denied that the alleged events of the night described by Heller were non-consensual: “She never said no to what we chose to do together.” She also describes their relationship as “a close friendship for a period of time.” Martinez’s full statement is below:

Heller’s account also claims that Martinez touched her breasts and performed oral sex on her without her consent prior to the alleged rape. Heller characterized the alleged incident as evidencing Martinez’s increasing “power and control” over her and the “codependency” in their relationship at the time. Heller also explained that she had decided to come forward with her story now, after keeping “this secret for years,” because she was “hoping that because of recent events, people will believe me.” Read her full post below.