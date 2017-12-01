The Feds Are After Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Album

After losing his freedom, Martin Shkreli might also lose his Wu-Tang Clan album. On Thursday, prosecutors asked Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to seize $7.4 million in assets from the pharmaceutical CEO-turned-convict. The assets include Lil Wayne’s unreleased album Tha Carter V, an Enigma machine from World War II, and the world’s only copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. Shkreli’s lawyer Ben Brafman told CNNMoney in an email that Shkreli’s team will “will vigorously oppose the government motion.”

The news caps off what’s been a comically bad fourth quarter for someone who enjoyed playing a cartoonish villain. Wu-Tang members U-God and Method Man told Bloomberg that Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is essentially a project from producer Cilvaringz that merely features Wu-Tang verses, raising the question of if it’s really a Wu-Tang Clan album (the recently released Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, a DJ Mathematics project, has a similar distinction). Shkreli is currently in a Brooklyn jail where he faces 20 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy. He’s scheduled to be sentenced January 16, 2018.