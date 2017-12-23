Mark Kozelek Announces Two New Albums, Score for the James Franco-Directed Film The Pretenders

This year, Sun Kil Moon songwriter Mark Kozelek released a new double album, as well as a collaborative release with Jesu and two additional LPs alongside Sean Yeaton of Parquet Courts and Ben Boye and Jim White. Today, the prolific musician has returned with announcement of two more new albums on his website, as well as the score “for a beautiful James Franco directed film The Pretenders.”

According to his website, the first album was “recorded in hotel rooms in San Francisco throughout the year” and largely limited to a “1960 Fender Jazzmaster guitar” and “mobile” recording gear as a sort of creative constraint. “The album was recorded at hotels to take a break from the dark, windowless atmosphere of studios, and to see how atypical recording environments would affect my music. My guess is that the album title and track listing will be announced by February, and I’ll likely release the album early next summer.”

The former Red House Painters frontman continued with words on his second album, which was written during a Sun Kil Moon tour this November. “The lyrics were written on trains and planes and between those concert dates and the music was written quickly when we arrived at soundcheck in various cities. The 3 non-original songs on the album includes a cover of the Partridge Family’s ‘Come On Get Happy’ in honor of the late David Cassidy, a new amped cover version of ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer by AC/DC, in honor of the late Malcolm Young (and features Jordan Cook from Reignwolf on guitar), and another track is ‘Chapter 87′ of John Connolly’s novel He, set to music. I’m mixing the album in Buffalo, NY, at GCR Studios, as I write this, and will likely release it in early November next year, as the atmosphere of the album is heavily November themed.”

In addition to those two albums, he’s also writing an original score for a new James Franco-directed film called The Pretenders, which is set to star Jack Kilmer, Shameik Moore, and Jane Levy and feature screenwriting contributions from Josh Boone of The Fault in Our Stars. Read more from Kozelek’s statement on each of the new releases below.

Mark Kozelek’s 2017 holiday message is posted to https://t.co/vBxe9tRlg6. pic.twitter.com/aX8v6icqKW — Sad Reminders (@sadreminders) December 23, 2017