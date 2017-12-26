Mac DeMarco Covers Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time”

Mac DeMarco’s Christmas gift to us this year is a cover of Paul McCartney’s classic and polarizing holiday tune, “Wonderful Christmas Time.” There’s even some artwork to go long with the track, showing DeMarco and McCartney sitting together on a couch as they melt into each other.

“It was a Christmas miracle. We had become one, we melded,” the caption reads. “Paul’s thoughts became mine and mine became his. Flies had gathered to feed on all the beauty of Christmas that seeped from our pores.”