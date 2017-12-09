Louis C.K. is Buying Back the Rights to His Cancelled Film I Love You, Daddy

Louis C.K. is purchasing the rights to his recent film I Love You, Daddy from The Orchard, the distribution company that helped with the film’s rollout. According to Deadline, C.K. is reportedly paying back the estimated $5 million he’s already received for the film, as well as the roughly $500 thousand to $1 million that the Orchard spent marketing the film. Originally scheduled to premiere in November, both the film’s premiere and contract with The Orchard were cancelled following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian. It is still unclear if the film will be distributed independently in the same way he’s made past films available for purchase on his website.

Last month, an extensive New York Times exposé accused Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of several female comedians. Following these allegations, companies like HBO, Netflix, and FX each cut ties with C.K., leaving the future of his career in both comedy and filmmaking largely in question. Read Deadline’s full report here.