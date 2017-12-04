Watch Chester Bennington Sing “Crawling” in Video From Linkin Park’s New One More Light Live Album

Linkin Park have released a video preview of One More Light Live, the band’s forthcoming live album and memorial to late singer Chester Bennington. In the black-and-white clip, Bennington leads a stripped-down, piano-only version of the Hybrid Theory song “Crawling,” standing at the edge of the pit and reaching out to grasp fans’ hands as he sings. When the song finishes, he accepts a few hugs.

One More Light Live features 16 songs recorded on Bennington’s final concert tour to South America and Europe earlier this year, following the release of Linkin Park’s recent album One More Light. The live album is out December 15. Watch “Crawling” below.