Lily Allen – “Trigger Bang” ft. Giggs
Lily Allen has released her first single in three years, “Trigger Bang,” featuring the Grime MC Giggs. Allen teased the song on social media, going as far as sharing a link to a leaked version before releasing the official track last night. Listen to “Trigger Bang” below.
“Trigger Bang,” produced by London-based musician Fryars, is the first original song Allen has released since 2014’s Sheezus. In January, she released a cover of Rufus Wainwright’s song “Going to a Town” in tandem with her anti-Trump playlist “he’s got the whole world, in his tiny hands.” In addition to the follow up to her 2014 album, Allen is writing a memoir.