Video: Lil Uzi Vert – “The Way Life Goes” ft. Nicki Minaj

After being nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy last week, Lil Uzi Vert has released the video for the Nicki Minaj-featuring remix of “The Way Life Goes.” Our hero Lil Uzi spends the video tied up in the woods before he’s murdered by a woman in the nightfall. Nicki and Lil Uzi don’t appear in the same scenes, but unlike the less sensical video for Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” she at least fits in with the homicide theme by playing with knife. Watch the video below.