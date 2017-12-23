Watch Lil Uzi Vert Bring Out Pharrell Williams and Nicki Minaj at His Last “A Very Uzi Christmas” Tour Date

Last night during the final stop of his “A Very Uzi Christmas” tour in Philadelphia, Lil Uzi Vert brought Nicki Minaj and Pharrell Williams out to the stage. Minaj came out to perform “MotorSport,” as well as her verse from the Uzi’s track “The Way Life Goes,” while Pharrell performed “Neon Guts” alongside the Philadelphia native. Watch clips of the performance below and catch the whole set live via TIDAL.

Neon guts ✌ A post shared by lil uzi vert (@liluzivertss) on Dec 22, 2017 at 8:26pm PST