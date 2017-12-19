In The Last Jedi, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Plays a Character Named After a Beastie Boys Song

Two years ago, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the movie that rebooted the whole franchise, featured a minor character named after a Beastie Boys album. The Resistance fighter pilot Ello Atsy, named for the 1998 album Hello Nasty, reportedly had the phrase “Born To Ill” written on its helmet in the made-up Star Wars language of Aurebesh. And now Ello Atsy has company in the Star Wars universe.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the massively popular and weirdly divisive new movie, features a cameo appearance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s previous movies Brick and Looper. Gordon-Levitt, who only has two lines in the movie, plays a character named Slowen-Lo, and he obviously gets his name from the Beasties’ 1986 song “Slow And Low.”

EW also reports that Ello Atsy and Slowen-Lo appear to be the same race. That means that, in Star Wars canon, there’s apparently an entire species of aliens who are only named after Beasties references.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.