On Friday, LA Weekly operations manager Brian Calle announced that Hillel Aron, the only staff writer who wasn’t laid off on Nov. 29 by the newspaper’s new management, has been named interim editor-in-chief. Amid an advertiser boycott campaign organized by former LA Weekly writers in response to reports that the new ownership group consists of Republican donors, Calle has touted Aron’s appointment as reassurance that the newspaper will remain committed to progressive values.

“He will have complete independence and autonomy from the business side of the company,” Calle and investor David Welch said in a statement. “He’ll also create an Editorial Advisory Board made up of veteran progressive Angeleno journalists to ensure that the Weekly preserves its progressive voice.”

Aron, who became an LA Weekly staff writer in 2013, has a preexisting relationship with Calle. According to The Wrap, the two worked together on a television show in 2012, and Calle once expressed interest in hiring Aron at the OC Register, where Calle oversaw the newspaper’s conservative opinion section for eight years. Aron told The Wrap that he recently spoke to Calle, before his role in purchasing LA Weekly was made public, and that after their conversation, “I personally did not expect to be fired.”

Aron has urged readers to believe in the alt-weekly’s editorial future. “The essential trust that binds the paper to its community has been damaged. I will seek to repair that trust,” he wrote in a statement. “I will also aim to uphold the paper’s values of independence, irreverence and fearlessness.”

Here are some old tweets from the journalist entrusted with preserving that independence, irreverence, and fearlessness. Aron started contributing to LA Weekly in 2010. In a statement provided to SPIN, Aron called these “bad attempts at humor” that “of course” do not align with LA Weekly’s editorial mission. Calle has not responded to a request for comment. You can read Aron’s full statement below.

They should have aids walk, gay pride, ciclavia, carmaggedon, and the marathon on the same day, get all the bullshit in one fell swoop. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) October 16, 2011

cabin, hopefully avoiding gay day. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) June 10, 2007

is it gay to send a farmville valentine's gift to a dude? you're right, best to stick with chicks to be safe. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) February 8, 2010

obama may throw the gays a bone tomorrow night http://tinyurl.com/yk5v36v — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) January 26, 2010

Currently experiencing the banality of poor people — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) September 25, 2009

This karaoke has taken a feminist turn that I'm not quite comfortable with. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) January 17, 2010

Crazy hot girl with weird deformed arm. So confused. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) May 6, 2011

Fat women at canter's pastry window. Gross. Location: http://gpstwit.com/7mu — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) September 9, 2008

Listening to a discussion of fat women with small breasts — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) April 25, 2008

Wtf with high gas prices is this because our president is black? — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) February 12, 2012

Aron’s statement:

These tweets were bad attempts at humor. The flippant use of the words “gay,” “chick,” and “fat” was offensive, and not funny – then and now. I regret them, I’m embarrassed by them, and I wish I could take them back. I apologize to anyone they offend. On advice of a few journalists I respect, I am not deleting them, nor am I deleting any of my old tweets, in the interest of transparency. The tweets were made seven to ten years ago, when twitter was a very different place than it is today. The intended audience was not the world but my small group of friends who represented the bulk of my followers at the time. I was also a different person back then. I was not a journalist, not an even remotely public figure and I made any number of mistakes, both online and in real life. The question, “Do you believe the tweets are aligned with LA Weekly’s editorial mission?” is, frankly, laughable. Of course they are not. Is digging through old tweets trying to embarrass an editor of a very small alternative weekly newspaper part of Spin’s editorial mission? Apparently so.

UPDATE: Frank John Tristan of the OC Weekly has resurfaced a few more noteworthy tweets:

Isn't fathers day a bit like white history month? — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) June 19, 2011

trying out this new transcription software. first interview was a black guy, and it completely failed. seems better with the white guy. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) December 10, 2010

@justinwarfield I've often wanted to quote, "The Negroes stole our dates!" but worried that it would make me look racist. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) August 23, 2009

No ticket! Maybe gays arent all bad. — Hillel Aron (@hillelaron) June 8, 2008