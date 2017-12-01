Kweku Collins – “Home Tree” ft. Femdot

On his first single since the genre-bending EP grey, Kweku Collins pairs with fellow Chicagoland spitter Femdot for “Home Tree.” Over wandering muddy guitar, Collins alternates between crooning and rapping, finding “peace in the way the sun comes up daily” while natural elements change around him. Femdot, too, reflects on fading youth in his guest verse. This is the first time these two have collaborated since Femdot joined Chicago label Closed Sessions, and the song bodes well. Listen below.