Watch My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Perform a Rare Solo Set

What’s our Kevin Shields up to? Doing a lot more than just gazing at his shoes, it seems! This year, he’s finished up work on lovingly crafted analog remasters of My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless and Isn’t Anything, apparently made progress on the band’s next album (we’ll believe it when we see it), and turned in a strong collaboration with Brian Eno. Last night, Shields surprised at Sigur Rós’ Norður og Niður festival with a solo set, dominated by Shields’ typical wall-of-sound guitar sheen and ruminative vocalizing. Valentine’s Day might be a few months away but you can celebrate bloody early…with the videos of Shields’ set displayed below. [h/t Pitchfork]

