Video: Kendrick Lamar – “Love” ft. Zacari

Kendrick Lamar has released a music video for “LOVE.,” featuring Zacari. The video traces the ups and downs of a relationship through a series of zoom-out shots set at the same kitchen table. It also includes images of women dressed in black posing in front of a gray Hollywood Reporter roundtable-style backdrop, in an apparent reference to recent culture-shifting cover stories. This is DAMN.‘s fifth video, following “LOYALTY.,” “ELEMENT.,” “DNA.,” “HUMBLE.” Watch it below.