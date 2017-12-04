After Kendrick Lamar said in August that his Grammy-nominated album DAMN. was written to be played in reverse order, the rapper appears to be releasing a special version that does the re-sequencing work for you. Microsoft’s website currently lists a DAMN. COLLECTOR’S EDITION, not yet available for purchase, that starts with “Duckworth” and ends with “Blood.” It also features a new black-and-white cover portrait of Lamar, looking only slightly less over-everything than he does in the original. It’s unclear when this edition might drop, so you’ll have to continue manually reversing the tracklist in the meantime. No word on what happens if you listen on shuffle.

Check out the collector’s edition here, and watch the album’s most recent video, “Loyalty,” below.