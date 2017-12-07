Kendrick Lamar Drops DAMN. Collectors Edition With Reverse Order Tracklist

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar said that his latest album DAMN. was originally supposed to be played in reverse order. Now with the new special collector’s edition of the album, that idea is finally realized, as this new version starts with “DUCKWORTH” and works its way to DAMN.’s original opener “BLOOD.” The announcement follows some earlier speculation that this would be the case, as well as the album’s recent Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, and Best Rap Song. Check out the collector’s edition below.

