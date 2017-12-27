Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Stocks for Christmas

Kanye West took the term “stocking stuffer” quite literally this year.

The hip-hop star surprised his wife, Kim Kardashian West, with stocks to a few of today’s biggest and most successful companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Adidas and The Walt Disney Company.

The reality television star shared her gift via Instagram story Tuesday (Dec. 26), and gave her followers a little background on the surprise: “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!’”

“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” she continued. Both clips had the caption, “best husband alert!”

Just the Walt Disney stock was valued at approximately $100,000, according to the certificate on Kardashian’s story. The rest of the stock values were hidden, but it’s safe to assume they had high worth as well. The Adidas certificate indicated 995 shares, which would total to approximately $168,553 per the $169.40 value per share on Tuesday.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.