Julian Casablancas and The Voidz Announce Name Change and New Album
Say hello to The Voidz–or the band formerly known as Julian Casablancas and The Voidz. The band announced their name change in a cinematic, “Thriller”-inspired clip that additionally teased their new album. The yet-to-be-named album comes out in early 2018 on RCA and Casablancas’ Cult Records imprint, and may feature “Wink,” a song that made its public debut on Brazilian television. The band has set up a dial-in number (1-833-THE-VOID, or 1-833-843-8643) where you’ll be able to hear clips from the upcoming album and messages from the band, if that’s something that interests you. Watch the video below.