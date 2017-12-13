Josh Homme Children Show Segments on Hold After Kicking Photographer

The BBC children’s channel that filmed Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme reading picture books has placed the segments on hold after Homme kicked a concert photographer in the head, the Telegraph reports.

CBeebies, which targets young children, aired the first Homme “Bedtime Stories” segment in October. Homme reportedly filmed two additional segments for the nightly series at the same time as the first. None will be released “until the matter is resolved,” a CBeebies representative told the U.K. paper. “We won’t broadcast any new material or re-broadcast his previous story.”

Video footage from the December 9 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in Inglewood, California shows Homme kicking Shutterstock photographer Chelsea Lauren, who was working in the photo pit directly in front of the stage. The kick was “was obviously very intentional” and required medical treatment, Lauren told Variety.

Homme subsequently issued two public apologies, first saying he had been “in a state of being lost in performance.” He later elaborated in a second, videotaped apology, saying, “I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total dick.”

[NME]