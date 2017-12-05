News \

John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

Singer-songwriter and current Dead & Company frontman John Mayer was hospitalized this morning in New Orleans for an emergency appendectomy, the band confirmed in a statement. Dead & Company, the continuing Grateful Dead outfit, were scheduled to perform tonight at the Smoothie King Center. That show is now postponed, as TMZ reports Mayer is undergoing surgery.

Dead & Company are near the conclusion of their fall tour, originally scheduled to wrap up in Florida on Friday. Mayer is also scheduled for some upcoming shows separate from the band, including a holiday concert and “Controlled Danger,” a pair of collaborative performances with Dave Chappelle over New Year’s Eve weekend. The status of those shows is not yet clear.

Anna Gaca
