John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

Singer-songwriter and current Dead & Company frontman John Mayer was hospitalized this morning in New Orleans for an emergency appendectomy, the band confirmed in a statement. Dead & Company, the continuing Grateful Dead outfit, were scheduled to perform tonight at the Smoothie King Center. That show is now postponed, as TMZ reports Mayer is undergoing surgery.

Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase. https://t.co/rqGneAg6sC — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

Dead & Company are near the conclusion of their fall tour, originally scheduled to wrap up in Florida on Friday. Mayer is also scheduled for some upcoming shows separate from the band, including a holiday concert and “Controlled Danger,” a pair of collaborative performances with Dave Chappelle over New Year’s Eve weekend. The status of those shows is not yet clear.