Jimmy Eat World Announce 2018 Tour Dates With the Hotelier, Alex Lahey

Jimmy Eat World haven’t quite finished their current run of tour dates, but they’ve already announced some 2018 concerts in the U.S. and Europe. The next stage of “Integrity Blues the Tour” kicks off in Cincinnati next May and will also visit the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark before returning to the East Coast. The shows support Jimmy Eat World’s 2016 album Integrity Blues, as well as Integrity Blues Acoustic EP, a three-song acoustic collection scheduled for release this Friday (December 8).

The new run of dates arrives with a quality selection of opening acts: The Cincinnati show features the U.K. band the Struts, subsequent U.S. dates feature the Hotelier, some European shows include Turnover, and the final two East Coast dates feature rising Australian punk-popper Alex Lahey. Tickets are on sale now. See the full list of dates below.

Jimmy Eat World 2018 tour dates

May 5 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

May 6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

May 8 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

May 9 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

May 11 —St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

May 12 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

May 13 — Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre *

May 15 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

May 16 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

May 18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

May 26 — Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 27 — Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 28 — Birmingham, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 30 — Hanover, DE @ Capitol +

June 1-3 — Nurburg, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 1-3 — Nuremburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

June 3 — Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island +

June 5 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Media +

June 6 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller +

June 7 — Malmo, SE @ KB +

June 7-9 — Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival #

June 11 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues **

June 14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **

^w/ The Struts

*w/Hotelier

+w/Turnover

**w/Alex Lahey