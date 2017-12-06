New Album of Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Music is Coming in March

Sony Legacy Recordings has announced Both Sides of the Sky, the final installment in the label’s trilogy of archival Jimi Hendrix albums. The posthumous project will feature 13 songs—10 of which have never been heard before—recorded between 1968 and 1970, including a 1969 cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.” It also includes unreleased collaborations with bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles from Hendrix’s funk-rock unit Band of Gypsys. The album comes out on March 9.

Watch Cox and Hendrix’s longtime engineer Eddie Kramer trace Band of Gypsys’ origins below.