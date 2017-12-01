New Music \

Jessie Reyez – “Cotton Candy”

Rising Colombian-Canadian singer Jessie Reyez has released “Cotton Candy,” a new one-off single following her April debut collection Kiddo. In a statement, Reyez explained she wrote and recorded “Cotton Candy” in her living room while “crying over someone who didn’t deserve it,” and the finished track retains the rawness of a home session. On last month’s single “Phone Calls,” picking up the phone represented Reyez’s budding success and feelings of vindication; this time, she opens up about the hope and anxiety riding on a very different type of call.

Listen to “Cotton Candy” below, and read our recent interview with Reyez, where she spoke about the emotional honesty that underpins her work.

