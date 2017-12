Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy performed an acoustic solo set at NPR Music’s 10th anniversary concert and debuted a new song called “Bombs Above.” He also played stripped-down versions of “We’ve Been Had,” “Locator,” “Passenger Side,” “I’m the Man Who Loves You,” and a cover of Mavis Staples’ “Jesus Wept.” Wilco released reissues of A.M. and Being There on December 1. Watch the set below (“Bombs Above” is the first song performed).