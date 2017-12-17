Hear Jeff Tweedy Perform on Live From Here, Formerly A Prairie Home Companion

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy took the stage last night on Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly A Prairie Home Companion) to perform a few career-spanning songs. In the show’s beginning, he played “Locator” and “Laminated Cat” from Wilco’s 2016 album Schmilco and the 2003 self-titled album with his Loose Fur side project. Later, the songwriter returns with Punch Brothers to perform “All Lives, You Say?” and “Poor Places.” In the show’s conclusion, he comes out again to join the cast in their rendition of the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York.” Listen here, beginning around the 42:00 and 1:46:00 minute marks.