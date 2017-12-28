Jay-Z is giving his July album 4:44 a very comprehensive visual treatment. He’s released videos for nine of the album’s songs’ so far, most recently releasing clips for “Marcy Me,” “Legacy,” and “Smile.” Now, according a preview on Tidal’s social media account, he’s putting out a clip for “Family Feud,” a 4:44 track with some obvious autobiographical resonances. Given Beyoncé’s commanding, stern presence in the trailer, the scenes in a confessional, and some of the other intimate reenactments included, it seems like the clip, which is due out tomorrow via Tidal, will be sufficiently provocative. Blue Ivy makes an appearance as well. The video will also be a good prelude for Jay and Bey’s collaborative album, if the abandoned project ever surfaces. Watch below.