James Harden Visits Meek Mill in Prison, Will Wear Custom “Free Meek” Sneakers In Tomorrow’s Game

The support for Philly MC Meek Mill since he began his prison sentence in November hasn’t wavered, and his peers are making sure he’s feeling the love, especially during this holiday season.

On Tuesday (Dec 26), Meek’s longtime friend, Houston Rockets point guard James Harden, paid the embattled rapper a visit. The NBA star his since revealed plans to sport custom “Free Meek” sneakers for his team’s game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday (Dec. 28).

“Got a chance to see my bro @meekmill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February,” Harden wrote on his Instagram story. Harden also teased that Meek plans to release new music when he returns home.

As for his upcoming game, Harden will rock a pair of black sneakers with “Free Meek” written all over the sneaker. The logo for the rapper’s Maybach Music Group label is also featured on the side sneaker.

Harden is hardly the only notable figure to visit Meek since his sentencing. Meek’s visitor log includes the likes of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Rev. Al Sharpton, and he’s even received a call from former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

View the custom “Free Meek” sneakers below.

Exclusive: James Harden to wear ‘Free Meek Mill’ sneakers on Thursday https://t.co/PW5hTqsHNM pic.twitter.com/KHpLkDNy8G — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 27, 2017

This story originally appeared on Billboard.