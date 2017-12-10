Watch James Blake Perform Three New Songs

James Blake has been debuting some new music live lately. And during his tour stop in Los Angeles last night — at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, which sounds like the perfect place to see James Blake — he performed a new song called “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow.” It sounds a lot like it samples the Commodores’ “Easy,” which was also heavily featured in Edgar Wright’s recent film Baby Driver. He also played a second new song, “Asking For A Friend,” and at another recent show in San Francisco, he played a song called “Black Lung” that segued in a cover of Radiohead’s “Videotape.” Watch and listen below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.