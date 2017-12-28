Watch James Blake Perform a Cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent”

On Christmas Eve, James Blake shared a video of himself covering Don McLean’s Vincent van Gogh tribute “Vincent.” We missed it while baking cookies for the Grinch. Blake performs the song on a solitary piano in a Los Angeles recording studio. The song follows Sufjan Stevens’ “Tonya Harding” in the category of artists paying biographical tribute to cultural figures. A trend to watch in 2018? Here’s looking forward to Eminem’s inevitable single “Robert Mueller.” Watch Blake’s cover below.