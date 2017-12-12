Roy Moore Surrogate Stunned Into Silence By His Own Ignorance

In the final stretch of Tuesday’s special election for an Alabama Senate seat, Ted Crockett, a surrogate for GOP candidate Roy Moore appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper to make a late push for the accused child molester, inept horse rider, and former judge. There are a lot of uncomfortable moments in this exchange between Tapper and Crockett, but the highlight is the moment where the CNN host stuns Crockett into silence by notifying him that elected officials aren’t required to get sworn in on a Christian Bible when they take office. This minor fact obliterated an argument put forth by Moore that Muslims, like Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, are not eligible to serve as lawmakers.

“You don’t actually have to swear on a Christian Bible, you can swear on anything, really,” Tapper told a stunned Crockett. “I don’t know if you knew that. You can swear on a Jewish Bible.”

While Crockett sits with his mouth agape and absorbs this, Tapper continued.

“The law is not that you have to swear on a Christian Bible,” Tapper said. “That is not the law. Did you know that?”

Roy Moore campaign spokesman responds with silence when asked if he knew people can be sworn in with a text other than the Christian bible pic.twitter.com/B65qIKBjlI — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 12, 2017

He clearly didn’t.

Alas, polls between the Republican candidate and Democrat opponent Doug Jones remain close on election night.