Jaden Smith has announced plans to release an acapella version of his November album Syre. The Neo Yokio voice actor also announced this month that a Syre sequel called Erys is coming in the new year. Smith teased the vocals-only project with a snippet on Twitter. Listen below.

Full Acapella Bonus Album Coming Next Year Along With ERYS. pic.twitter.com/zC343TGA6s — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 28, 2017