Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker – “Red Right Hand” (Nick Cave Cover)

The fourth season of the BBC Two series Peaky Blinders is coming to the United States and the rest of the world on December 21 via Netflix. To celebrate, Rough Trade has released a single of the season’s new, star-studded credits song–Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker’s acerbic cover of the sinister Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ ’90s standard “Red Right Hand,” which, in its original version, has been the show’s theme since it’s first season. The idea is so perfect for a modern prestige TV show that it could have been concocted in a lab. Relish Iggy’s off-the-handle ad libs at the end (“He’s a he/He’s a her/He’s a shit/He’s a piss…He’s a penis/He’s an ass”); listen below.