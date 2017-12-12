Watch Haim Perform an Original Hanukkah Song

For the first night of Hanukkah, Haim has shared a video of the band performing an original holiday jingle. Wearing blue and silver tinsel, lead vocalist Danielle Haim sings potato latke and Manischewitz euphemisms, building to a chorus of “light me up like a menorah.” In the video’s caption, the group wrote, “Sandler we’re coming for you.” Watch the video below.

first night of haimukkah ✡️ sandler we’re coming for you pic.twitter.com/E58paQp0mu — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 12, 2017