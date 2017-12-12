New Music \

Watch Haim Perform an Original Hanukkah Song

2017 Guggenheim International Pre-Party
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

For the first night of Hanukkah, Haim has shared a video of the band performing an original holiday jingle. Wearing blue and silver tinsel, lead vocalist Danielle Haim sings potato latke and Manischewitz euphemisms, building to a chorus of “light me up like a menorah.” In the video’s caption, the group wrote, “Sandler we’re coming for you.” Watch the video below.

Tosten Burks
Tags: Haim