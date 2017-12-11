The nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced over the course of this morning in a ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hilton. The awards will air on January 7 on NBC with Seth Meyers as the host. Some of the movies and TV shows to rack up the most significant number of nominations include Guillermo del Toro’s sea monster romance The Shape of Water, Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post, the all-star HBO melodrama Big Little Lies, and Martin McDonough’s politically-charged dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Barely or not represented at all: Twin Peaks, The Young Pope, The Florida Project, Good Time (not at all), and Girls Trip (not at all). You can check out the nominees in major categories below, and the full list of nominees here.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Lady Bird

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Best Director

Martin McDonough, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actress, Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Francis McDormand, Three Billboards…

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Television Performance By an Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Best Television Performance by an Actress, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

