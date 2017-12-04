Video: Franz Ferdinand — “Always Ascending”

Franz Ferdinand have released the music video for “Always Ascending,” the futuristic synth-heavy lead single off their upcoming LP of the same name. “In terms of the sound, the song is quite representative of the whole record,” Alex Kapranos told NME in a recent interview. Directed by Parisian collective AB/CD/CD, “Always Ascending” takes itself quite literally, with an upwards-moving camera filming the band in various settings.

Always Ascending, the band’s fifth studio album and first solo LP since 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, comes out February 9.