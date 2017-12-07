Watch the Surviving Nirvana Members Play “Big Me” at a Foo Fighters Show

Krist Novoselic joined his former Nirvana bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear onstage at a Foo Fighters show in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday night. Novoselic filled out a version of the Foos’ ’90s hit “Big Me,” which Novoselic originally played with Grohl, as Grohl recalled in some introductory banter. Though the show found the Foos covering other songs by rock legends (there were Rush, Van Halen, Alice Cooper, and Tom Petty tributes, and an “Under Pressure” cover featuring Taylor on lead vocals), no one attempted to imitate Kurt. Watch footage of the “Big Me” performance below.