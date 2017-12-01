First Aid Kit – “Fireworks”

First Aid Kit, noted Swedish pop duo consisting of sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg, have released the latest single from their upcoming album Ruins. “Fireworks” is somewhere between a gentle waltz and a march, bolstered by a lithe string arrangement, backing vocals, intricate guitar interplay, and as usual, a remarkably tuneful lead melody. “Why do I do this to myself every time,” Söderberg sing in harmony, in a chorus that sounds like it could have been cribbed from a Righteous Brothers single. “I know the way it ends even before it’s even begun/I’m the only one at the finish line.” Listen below. Ruins is out on January 19.