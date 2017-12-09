New Music \
Listen to Finding Shore, the New Album From Tom Rogerson and Brian Eno
Improvisational pianist and Three Trapped Tigers founder Tom Rogerson has shared his new album Finding Shore in full. An extended collaboration with ambient godfather Brian Eno, the album features a number acoustic chimes and electronic blips in addition to skeletal piano, building from a muted, breathy silence to something rolling and triumphant in resound. Singles like “Motion in Field” and “March Away” offer meditative pools of pulsing synths, while tracks like “The Gabbard” and “Quoit Blue” inhabit the same gorgeous score-ready minimalists of Bing & Ruth, Harold Budd, or Lejsovka & Freund. Eno recently collaborated with My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields on the incredible single “Only Once Away My Son.” Listen to Finding Shore below.