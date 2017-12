Father John Misty took the stage Thusday night on the PBS series Austin City Limits to perform “Pure Comedy,” the title track from his album of the same name. In the clip, Josh Tillman sings with a low swaggering croon, for once the late-night singer he always had the voice for as he pauses between verses to crack a joke. Check it out below and revisit our review of his album Pure Comedy, which was released this past April.