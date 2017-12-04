Video: Father John Misty – “Leaving L.A.”

Father John Misty’s LP of this year, Pure Comedy, feels a bit like an album overstuffed with epics. But none are so formidable as the mournful, 13-plus-minute “Leaving L.A.” The song isn’t full-bodied and unhinged enough to be his “Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands,” but it definitely feels like his wannabe “Desolation Row.” The song might be the most decadent experiment on the album, but its video is definitely FJM’s least, casting aside highly conceptual animations and cosplay in favor of simply capturing an in-studio performance. Mr. Tillman, who co-directed the clip, sings and plays guitar–with a lyrics sheet near at hand, obviously–backed by a string orchestra. Watch below.