Doug Jones Doesn’t Think Trump Should Resign Due to Sexual Assault Allegations

After Al Franken resigned last month due to allegations of sexual misconduct, democrats have been rallying around cries for Trump to step down because of the numerous sexual assault allegations leveled against him by more than a dozen women. Today, Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones spoke out against these voices, saying that he doesn’t believe that Donald Trump should resign, and that “we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues.”

“I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues,” Jones said. Let’s get on with the real issues that are facing people of this country right now, and I don’t think that the president ought to resign at this point. We’ll see how things go. But certainly those allegations are not new, and he was elected with those allegations front and center.”

The statement follows allegations from three women who again last week spoke out against Donald Trump. In light of the numerous consequences now faced by the many men accused of sexual assault throughout the media, the three came forward again, thinking their story would find new resonance as the ongoing #MeToo movement continues.

Jones was recently elected to fill former Alabama senator Jeff Sessions’ seat in the senate, after narrowly defeating GOP candidate Roy Moore last week. During the Congressional race, President Trump voiced his support for Moore, who has a reputation himself of inappropriate behavior toward high school-aged girls, on more than one occasion, stating that Moore “sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race” on Twitter.