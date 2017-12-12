Democrat Doug Jones Defeats Alleged Child Molester Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Democrat Doug Jones has narrowly defeated Republican Roy Moore to win the open Senate seat in Alabama. The upset victory follows a grueling campaign in which Moore’s alleged history of sexually harassing teenage girls became a national story and a proxy for the GOP’s relationship with sexual misconduct. Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court judge, was endorsed by President Trump and financially supported by the Republican National Committee. Jones, an attorney, is best known for prosecuting Ku Klux Klan members who bombed a black church in Birmingham. The result trims the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49, endangering the GOP’s legislative agenda and undercutting the president’s influence in Congress.

