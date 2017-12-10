Donald Glover’s Atlanta Will Allegedly Return This February

Donald Glover’s hit TV show Atlanta will allegedly return in February. Though the date hasn’t been officially announced, returning actor Lakeith Stanfield recently posted a photo with the cast in matching jackets jokingly captioned “Don’t call I️t Season 2. Tis ‘Robbin Season’ ❄️ 🍴 Feb 2020😱.” A spokesperson from FX shared with Pitchfork that the date “hasn’t been officially announced” and declined to comment on the accuracy of Stanfield’s statement. The show’s second season has been on hold due to Glover’s production schedule in the upcoming Star Wars film. Earlier this year, Glover took home two Emmys for his work on the show as both lead actor and director.

