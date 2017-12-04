Death and Taxes Relaunches on Spin as New Culture and Politics Channel

We are excited to share that Death and Taxes has been relaunched under Spin as our new expanded culture and politics vertical. The Death and Taxes site will remain online but as of Dec. 4, 2017, new stories from the Death and Taxes staff will be published under its new channel on Spin.com. Historically Spin has frequently covered politics, race, class disparity, industry changes (and nonsense), investigating social issues, deep-diving into regional scenes, and reporting on the subcultures that resulted from a combination of all the above. With Death and Taxes’ transition to Spin, we hope to embolden that spirit to widen our scope and bring the same thoughtful, authoritative voice covering entertainment, political turmoil, internet obsessions, and the micro-dramas of the day. The new Death and Taxes channel under Spin is where you’ll find:

You can follow us at Spin’s Twitter and on Facebook, or the Death and Taxes channel exclusively at @deathandtaxes. If you have a story you think we should look into, email us at [email protected].

Puja Patel

Editor-in-Chief, Spin