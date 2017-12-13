Is There a New David Byrne Album Coming?

After David Byrne announced an upcoming tour featuring “some new songs” that kicks off in March, details about an apparent new project from the Talking Heads founder appear to have leaked on Amazon. The listing, spotted by r/indieheads, refers to an album titled American Utopia—which would be Byrne’s first since Love This Giant, his 2012 collaboration with St. Vincent—and includes a March 9 release date through Nonesuch Records. Byrne previously worked with the label on two live albums, his rock musical Here Lies Love, and his 2004 album Grown Backwards. Byrne said in a Reddit AMA interview this past May that he was working on a solo project due “early next year.” Nonesuch has not responded to a request for confirmation, we will update this post when they do.

In other news, Byrne recently joined Instagram, where he plans to post a collection of photos titled “Reasons To Be Cheerful,” in tribute to the song by Ian Drury and the Blockheads. His first photo is of a church in Brooklyn.